Door County Root Beer Fest keeps interest in the beverage “a float”

Who doesn’t love root beer?

Saturday the Door County Historical Society made sure to quench your thirst and celebrate all things root beer.

The annual Root Beer Festival kicked off Saturday morning at the Heritage Village in Sturgeon Bay.

People were able to explore the history of root beer, indulge in root beer floats, listen to live music and more.

The Madden Tool Museum was also open for visitors to learn about antique tools.

“We’re pretty certain it is the only one of it’s kind in the state of Wisconsin,” says Door County Historical Society director Bailey Koepsel. “It’s a very unique spot all of the tools are locally sourced, localy donated and it’s a really unique place that we’re privileged to have.”