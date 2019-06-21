Downtown De Pere Farmer’s Market kicks off summer festivities

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Farmers Market in Downtown De Pere has kicked off for the Summer.

Definitely De Pere offers live music, delicious food, cold beverages, shopping and much more.

The market starts at George Street Plaza between Broadway and Wisconsin Street.

This year’s expanded market will feature over 30 vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, meats and eggs, breads and baked goods, specialty foods, and handcrafted items.

The location was changed this year due to an april fire in the city, but an event organizer said the atmosphere remains the same.

“Its really a nice family-friendly event. Just the environment, we’ve got these amazing riverviews, beauitful sunsets. The event is held right in the heart of Downtown De Pere,” Tina Quigley stated.

The market runs every Thursday from 3-8 until September 26th. In September, the hours are 3-7.