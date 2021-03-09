Downtown Neenah host Lunch Brunch Week

The pandemic has hit the hospitality industry the hardest. Downtown Neenah is taking initiative to help local businesses bounce back.

March 8-12, Lunch Brunch week will be held at all downtown dine-in restaurants. Customers will have the opportunity to receive a $5 gift card, when they spend $15. Recipients must dine-in between the hours of 10:30AM-2:30PM to receive the reward.

Future Neenah’s Nikki Hessel says, when her department spoke with businesses they all said they saw biggest change in the lunch hour. Many cooperate offices are still working from home, so hardly any business downtown experience a lunch rush anymore.

Future Neenah is hoping to keep their downtown full of local shops.