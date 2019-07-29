EAA takes its final 2019 flight

The 50th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh has taken its final flight, but not without setting some records.

Despite the soggy start, attendance was up 5 percent to 625,000 visitors.

Over two-million dollars for EAA’s Aviation Education Program was raised, and exhibitors reported a 50% increase in sales.

Initial flight check-ins were affected by heavy rains, which prevented planes from landing on wet and muddy grass.

Flight check-ins were down from 17,000 last year to 15,000 this year, which is why it is a top priority for EAA officials to prevent another “sloshkosh.”

We start actually on Tuesday morning, my staff will sit down and spend the day, while its still fresh in our heads, going through kind of the lessons learned and where we need to focus our attention to be able to prevent, to accommodate with less disruption things like “sloshkosh” Jack Pelton, EAA – CEO

Over 84 countries were represented this year, which was another record.

For the early birds, mark your calendars! July 20th is opening day for Oshkosh EAA 2020. Officials hope to have a military demonstration team.