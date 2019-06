Kaukauna, Wisc. - The family of twelve year old drowning victim Dylun Tapio spoke with media to voice their concerns over what they feel is a lack of safety surrounding retention ponds like the one their son and his brothers entered on Tuesday.

"If we have to have ponds in here like this, we need to have some kind of restraints besides signs. If you have a pool in your yard, you have to have a fence around it. Why do all these properties have these…these massive ponds and just little signs protecting them?" said Dylun's father Jason.