Finance Committee meeting could determine fate of Sturgeon Bay’s historic grain elevator

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council voted Tuesday night, determining that if the city’s historic grain elevator moves, it will be to Lot 92, on the west side of the city’s waterfront.

Last March, the granary made the trip across the Oregon Street Bridge to a private lot on the east side of the waterfront.

Since then, the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society has worked to restore the granary.

The Historical Society has taken to Facebook to announce plans to move the structure on Monday, June 24, but the permit to move the granary still has to be approved by the city’s finance committee.

That committee will meet Thursday morning to discuss the move.

The Historical Society is now charged with the task of presenting evidence to the finance committee that the granary is structurally sound enough to make the move without collapsing.

Based on that evidence, the finance committee is expected to make a decision on whether or not the permit will be approved to move the granary on the 24th.