Fire damages apartment in De Pere

DE PERE (WFRV) — Two police officers and another person were treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in De Pere early Monday morning.
The fire happened above McGeorge’s Pub on George Street in two apartments just after midnight. Police officers from the De Pere Police Department were first on scene and found a fire in the hallway near a dryer in the rear of the building. Officers knocked doors down of the two apartments and assisted one person outside.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and assisted another person out of the building. Two cats were also safety evacuated.
Both apartments suffered heavy smoke damage. The kitchen area of of McGeorge’s Pub also sustained water damage.
The two residents are being assisted by friends and the American Red Cross.
The Brown County Fire Investigator Team was called in to investigate. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
