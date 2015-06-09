Fire department calling convent fire suspicious

FOND DU LAC (WFRV) — The Fond du Lac Fire Department is saying Friday’s fire at the Convent of the Holy Nativity started on the first floor.
Firefighters are still unsure of the cause, but say the fire is suspicious because the building was abandoned and locked up.
They also say neighbors called Friday to report kids skateboarding on the fourth floor of the convent.
The building is a total loss.
