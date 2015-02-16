Fire destroys Green Bay duplex

GREEN BAY (WFRV) — Six people are without a home after a Sunday night fire caused significant damage to a duplex.

The fire happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Mather Street in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Fire Department says when crews arrived on scene, the center garages and part of the living areas of the duplex were fully engulfed in flames.

They were able to get the fire under control in ten minutes, but the duplex is uninhabitable.

Two people were injured in the fire. They were treated and released on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.