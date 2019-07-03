Fireworks Safety Tips for July 4th

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)

While fireworks can be exciting, festive, and fun, they can also be dangerous if not handled properly. Local 5 talked to some experts Wednesday about how to be safe while having fireworks fun on the 4th.

At Uncle Sam Fireworks in the Suamico area, where people spent July 3rd stocking up for July 4th, employee Brock Decker told Local 5 that when handling fireworks, common sense is king.

“Don’t be drinking, don’t be distracted,” Decker said. “Don’t be lighting a cigarette around your fireworks. Always have your best senses about you… These things are hot, they can be very dangerous, but they can also be a heck of a lot of fun, and we just have to use good common sense when we’re exercising our freedoms.”

HSHS St. Vincent Emergency Medicine Physician Kyle McCarty told Local 5 the most important piece of advice is to be prepared.

“We want you to have either a bucket of water or a hose immediately available, so that if anything goes not according to plan, you are ready to deal with it,” Dr. McCarty said.

McCarty said the most common injuries he sees from fireworks are simple burns, for which he recommends running cold water over the burn.

“It’s gonna help stop any burning that’s still occuring, and the cold water will help clean it off, and start minimizing the pain,” he said. “We would recommend against putting any household remedies on it such as mayonnaise or butter… really ice, neosporin would be fine.”

HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals also recommend the following tips: