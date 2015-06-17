Four displaced in Kaukauna house fire

KAUKAUNA (WFRV) — Four people have been displaced from their home after a dehumidifier caught fire.
The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a home on the 200 block of W. Henry Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they discovered heavy smoke filling the house. They discovered the fire in the basement.
The family made it out of the home safely and are currently staying with relatives. No one was injured.
The fire department estimates the home sustained $15,000 in damages.
