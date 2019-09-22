Fox Cities Marathon Rained Out

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) Months and months of planning and training were literally washed out for runners looking to participate in the Fox Cities Marathon.

For the first time, in the 29 year history of the Fox Cities Marathon, the race was canceled before it started.

Lighting and heavy rains stormed on dreams of crossing the finish line for disheartened participants.

Runners hoping to qualify for the Boston marathon will have to race in another certified Boston-qualifying course.

But the race wasn’t a complete washout, especially for the less-fortunate in the community.

“We have a lot of food at our finish line and we are making sure it is being distributed to many local food pantries. So local food pantries will benefit with donations of bananas, oranges, milk, cheese, and pickles that will all be going out to help our community Amanda Secor

Fox Cities Marathon Spokesperson

Next year is the 30th anniversary of the Fox Cities Marathon and to commemorate, a $30 discount will be given to runners unable to compete.

Participants can still earn their medal, virtually by running the distance they registered for by Oct. 10, 2019 and submitting their information on the the Community First Fox Cities Marathon website.