Fox Valley Labor Council hosts Labor Day Festival

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Labor Council is celebrating those in the workforce today. They are hosting their 38th Annual Labor Day Festival.

Monday’s festivities include food, games, raffles, rummage & crafts Sale, bounce houses, face painting, balloons, slushies and popcorn. The Fox Valley Labor Council wanted to ensure there was something for everyone. There will even be live entertainment by the Time Machine Band.

Several labor councils canceled their festivities for today, but Fox Valley wanted to still give those in the workforce something to look forward to.

President of Fox Valley Labor Council, Mark Westphal says it has been a very challenging year but today’s event was something they had to do.

The Labor Day Festival begins at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Labor Temple in Neenah.