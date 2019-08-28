Fox Valley Lutheran Foxes return home 16 months after their field was vandalized on two separate occasions.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Fox Valley Lutheran High School’s boy’s soccer played the first game on the school’s field after vandals left it unplayable the past two seasons.

Back in the Fall of 2017 and Spring of 2018 both the soccer and football fields were vandalized, leaving them in need of extensive repair.

Therefore, for the 2018-19 season all soccer and football games were moved to off-campus locations.

Fast forward 16 months, and after months of repairs both fields are now ready and that has the Interim Principal excited for the season to come:

“We were very thankful for the parents, the athletes who rose to the occasion were very accomdating and very patient with us. It was a ong road but we are very glad to have the field ready to go for this fall.” -Alan Nolte, Interim Principal, Fox Valley Lutheran

The Foxes football team will host their first home game against Luxemburg-Casco on Friday.