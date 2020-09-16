FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

2 Menasha Officers injured while responding to disturbance call

Fox Valley Regional News

Courtesy Menasha Police Department

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Two Menasha police officers were treated at an area hospital Tuesday after helping to take a 25-year-old Fox Crossing man into custody.

Officers were first dispatched at 4:29 p.m. to a business in the 1200 block of Appleton Road for the report of a man with an axe causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived on scene after store personnel convinced the man to put the axe down.

According to Menasha Police, an officer arrived on scene and “continued to deescalate the situation.”

The suspect then reportedly started to walk toward the axe, and then “without provocation” hit the officer multiple times in the head with his fists.

Courtesy: Menasha Police Department

Police say an off-duty officer who happened to be on the scene along with other store patrons helped the officer get control over the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody following the arrival of additional officers, who used a Taser for assistance.

Following the use of the taser, police say the suspect was walked outside to be checked over by medics.

He reportedly ran away from the scene while waiting for that medical care.

Police say he was caught in the 1100 block of Geneva Drive shortly after the chase began.

An additional officer was injured during the pursuit on foot.

Both injured officers were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and released.

The suspect was checked over by a medical team and then taken to the Winnebago County jail.

According to officials, the police department is recommending two charges of Battery to Officer, Disorderly Conduct while in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Escape.

