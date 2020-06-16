FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

70-year-old Neenah man arrested for 4th OWI, crashes moped in roundabout

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 70-year-old Neenah man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after crashing his moped in a roundabout on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol say they responded to reports of a man, identified as Richard Van Haren, losing control of his moped at the Oakridge Road and County Highway CB in Neenah.

A Wisconsin State Trooper at the scene says while talking to Van Haren he smelled of alcohol.

Troopers say Van Haren was treated by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital and after further investigation was later arrested on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated.

According to authorities, this is Van Harens 4th OWI offense.

