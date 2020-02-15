AMBER Alert issued for two young Milwaukee girls who went missing along with their mother

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — According to Local 5 sister station CBS58, an AMBER Alert has now been issued for the two missing girls who disappeared along with their mother on February 8th.

According to police, the family is missing under suspicious circumstances.

They were last seen near Sherman and Green Tree Road.

Amarah Banks is described as a black female, 5’00, 130 lbs, brown eyes, black hair, unknown clothing.



Zaniya Ivery is described as a black female, 2’05, 50 lbs, brown eyes, long black hair. Last seen wearing a black coat, long sleeve shirt with picture of male sibling’s face on it.



Camaria Banks is described as a black female, 2’05, 50 lbs, brown eyes, long braided black hair. Last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King shirt, white pants.

A suspect has been taken into custody and a vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 935-7405.

