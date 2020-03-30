Appleton Police assisting those who need it most through their ‘Good Neighbor Program’

1  of  70
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Police assisting those who need it most through their ‘Good Neighbor Program’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The entire nation has been taking extra steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but some need to be more cautious than others.

That’s why the Appleton Police Department introduced their ‘Good Neighbor Program’ a few weeks ago to assist those who are 60 and older, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

“Our calls for service have dropped dramatically, probably 40 to 50% in the last several days,” said Chief Todd Thomas.

Because of the drop in calls, more officers are available to assist the public in other ways. Through the ‘Good Neighbor Program,’ officers can go and check on the homes of older adults who may be living alone, or have medical conditions. Police will even make sure they get meals and other household supplies to the individual(s). Officers would not be entering houses or apartments.

“It’s an opportunity to stop in and see some people, and maybe [they] just need somebody to come check on them,” said Thomas. “Maybe they need them to run an errand for them to the grocery store, [or] pick up something for them from the pharmacy – something like that.”

If you are interested in the Good Neighbor Program, please register with Sara Derks at (920) 832-5527 or email her at Sara.Derks@Appleton.org 

