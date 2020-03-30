Appleton Police assisting those who need it most through their ‘Good Neighbor Program’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The entire nation has been taking extra steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but some need to be more cautious than others.

That’s why the Appleton Police Department introduced their ‘Good Neighbor Program’ a few weeks ago to assist those who are 60 and older, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

“Our calls for service have dropped dramatically, probably 40 to 50% in the last several days,” said Chief Todd Thomas.

Because of the drop in calls, more officers are available to assist the public in other ways. Through the ‘Good Neighbor Program,’ officers can go and check on the homes of older adults who may be living alone, or have medical conditions. Police will even make sure they get meals and other household supplies to the individual(s). Officers would not be entering houses or apartments.

“It’s an opportunity to stop in and see some people, and maybe [they] just need somebody to come check on them,” said Thomas. “Maybe they need them to run an errand for them to the grocery store, [or] pick up something for them from the pharmacy – something like that.”

If you are interested in the Good Neighbor Program, please register with Sara Derks at (920) 832-5527 or email her at Sara.Derks@Appleton.org