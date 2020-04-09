Appleton Police respond to burglary-in-progress call, utilize SWAT team

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department says they received a 911 call Wednesday at around 6:17 p.m. for a burglary-in-progress at a residence in the 1800 block of W. Packard Street.

Responding officers were told the homeowner found damage inside the residence and heard people talking in the basement. The homeowner, who was not injured, called 911 after leaving the residence to move to a safer place.

The Appleton SWAT team was deployed to clear the residence. After a search, utilizing robot and drone technology, no suspects were located inside the resident. The SWAT team cleared the scene at around 11:20 p.m.

There is no known threat to the area. The case remains under investigation.