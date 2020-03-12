Appleton’s Police Chief thanks community for their support after 3-year-old Zyana Corbin’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) It’s been a rough few weeks for officers and investigators at the Appleton Police Department.

Last month, 3-year-old Zyana Corbin was killed by 25-year-old Demetrius Williams. Zyana’s 27-year-old pregnant mother was also injured in the attack. Williams is being charged with one count of 1st degree intentional homicide, and two counts of attempted homicide.

“Her mother, physically, has a long ways to go to recover,” said Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “Mentally, mom and dad I’m sure have a long road ahead of them. We offer a lot of services to our officers who were involved, but we also have to remember the Gold Cross personnel, the hospital personnel and the fire department people that were involved to try and save Zyana’s life. That’s something that they’re going to carry with them forever.”

The Appleton community has remained strong through Zyana’s death. The police department asked everyone to wear pink on Tuesday to show support for her family and friends. Her family says it was her favorite color.

“That was really nice to see,” Thomas said. “I know the family really appreciated it after talking with them. We put a couple of books together of pictures that we’ll give to mom and dad just as a remembrance so they can see the support of the community. That’s just Appleton, that’s what we expect to see out of Appleton people.”

Thomas also brought along Officer Calvin Manuel. Manuel was hired as a Community Service Officer (CSO) in 2018, and later became a full-time officer with the police department.

“I got to learn what it’s like to be working in the Appleton Police Department,” Manuel said. “I got to see from behind the scenes, but not behind the scenes of how officers do their daily job.”

“It’s a great way for them to test drive the department, and for us to see what kind of officer they may be,” Thomas added. “We want somebody who’s going to fit our culture.”

In an email to Local 5, Thomas said that the department currently has one CSO position open and they are taking applications until the end of the day on Monday to fill that opening. More information on the Community Service Officers can be found here.

Chief Thomas appears on Local 5 This Morning the second Thursday of every month for his Community Update.