Artist hopes Harbor House mural will raise awareness to domestic violence in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Work continued Sunday on the mural being put up outside Harbor House, a project that artist Irineo Medina says he has envisioned for a while.

The painting is getting close to its final form, but there is still work to be done.

When the mural is finally completed, Medina says he hopes it will help bring awareness to the Domestic Violence Shelter and its mission.

“I think about how many people pass by here every single day and had no idea what this space was,” Medina told Local 5, “and now there’s a giant mural, right? Like it’s enormous, can’t miss it, colorful, vibrant, enough maybe that somebody would ask a question: ‘what is that place? what do they do there?'”

He added that domestic violence incidents have increased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and he hopes that by making Harbor House more visible, victims in the area will be more likely to seek help.

He would also like to see community members make donations to the shelter.