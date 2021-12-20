Christmas Day meal programs continue on despite pandemic Fox Valley area

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The pandemic is forcing charitable organizations in Northeast Wisconsin to make changes to their Christmas Day meal programs.

For 47 years, Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh has provided meals for the needy on Christmas Day. They aren’t going to let the pandemic stop them from helping people, but they are doing a few things different these days.

“Before we did all of our meals inside and then deliver but now we’ve done a drive-thru where people pick it up and now we’re doing (just) a delivery,” says John Nieman who is the Executive Director of Father Carr’s Place 2B.

Nieman says about 75 volunteers provided 600 hundred meals to needy families in the area last year on Christmas Day.



“To have people give up their Christmas Day to help is just amazing,” says Nieman.

For more information about Father Carr’s Place 2B, visit the organizations website here.

In Appleton, another long-running free Christmas Day food program will also march on this year. Ed Rathsack is the coordinator of the We Care Meals program. In previous years, he says hundreds of volunteers worked side-by-side to prepare up to 2,000 meals for those in need in the community.

We Care Meals is still looking for volunteers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you’re interested, call 920-731-7867. It takes between 200 and 250 volunteers to make this food program happen.

“What can I do today to make somebody’s life a little bit different, a little bit better,” says Rathsack.

This year, there will be no sit-down community meal like there has been in the past. The organization will deliver all the meals. The volunteers will also be spaced out among their work stations as they prepare the meals at Riverview Gardens in Appleton.

If you’d like to get a meal through the We Care Meals program, call 920-358-9671 before noon on Christmas Eve.

We Care Meals does a similar program on Easter.



