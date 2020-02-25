‘Collective’ art sculpture in Appleton will be moving, other areas interested

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) A sculpture along College Avenue has been turning some heads over the past few months. What appears to be a head and face made up from dozens of masks hasn’t been well-received from some people who live in the area.

“It’s public art,” said Mayor Tim Hanna during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. “Just like any form of art, there area varying opinions. Some people like it, some people are a little creeped out by it.”

Hanna went on to say the issue is that the neighborhood wasn’t entirely notified of the placement of the sculpture, even though it’s on public property.

“That process has been cleaned up,” Hanna said. “The person in charge of placing this public art is looking for another place to move that. I think the good news is there’s at least a couple parties that are interested in having this piece of art.”

Hanna didn’t specify where the sculpture would go or who is interested in having it.

The city also discussed a ‘No Mow May’ proposal Monday night where residents would be allowed to grow their grass as long as they want throughout the month, without facing consequences from the city. It was intended to help pollinators, like bees, to flourish in the early spring. More information on the proposal can be found here.

Hanna was also honored Monday night for his 24 years as Appleton’s mayor. Local lawmakers presented him with a legislative citation. You can read more about that story by clicking here.

Mayor Hanna appears on Local 5 This Morning every other week for a Community Update out of Appleton.