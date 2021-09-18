Fall festivities happening in Calumet Co.

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall season has officially arrived and as people begin to hunt down the nearest pumpkin patch, apple orchard, or corn maze, they should keep in mind that Calumet County offers all of those things- and more.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind fall experience for you and your family, Mulberry Lane Farm in Hilbert is the place for you. This farm not only offers traditional fall activities like a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and delicious sweet treats, but this farm also offers the chance for you and your family to milk a cow, catch a chicken, kiss a pig, feed the goats, and cuddle a kitten!

Mulberry Farm Lane is located at W3190 County Road B, hours of operation can be found on their official website.

You’ll never want to leave Polly’s Pumpkin Patch in Chilton this fall due to all the exciting activities happening each day. Polly’s Pumpkin Patch features all the fall staples like pumpkins, gourds, pumpkin decorating, a mini-petting zoo, wagon rides, and a corn maze you’re sure to get lost in. Polly’s also offers a few other unique activities you may not have seen anywhere else: 40-foot slide and corn cannons.

Polly’s Pumpkin Patch is located at N4367 Highway 57. Hours of operation can be found on their official website.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.