Fall festivities happening in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall season is right around the corner and many residents are gearing up to do all those must-do fall traditions. Here’s a list of what’s going on this season in Fond du Lac County.

If you’re looking for that one-stop place that seemingly has all the must-do fall activities, Kelley’s Farmstead is the place for you. Kelly’s offers wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, a tricky corn maze, a play area for children, fall-themed games for people of all ages, and even lets guests take rides on the Grain Carts!

Kelley’s Farmstead is located on N4149 Kelley Road and is opened on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those looking to pick some gourds, corn, or pumpkins are in luck; Leroux Produce in Fond du Lac has a variety of pumpkins ready for you. And these aren’t just regular pumpkins. Leroux says that they are the perfect jack-o-lantern pumpkins which are perfect for carving and decorating! Sweet corn will also be available through late September.

Leroux Produce is located at W3794 Cody Road. Hours of operation can be found on their website.

There’s nothing little about this next location. From its pumpkin patch to its corn maze, to its petting zoo, The Little Farmer in Malone offers a one-of-a-kind experience. The Little Farmer also features a play area for children, a Farmhouse selling local products, and a warm Applehouse where guests can enjoy delicious snacks and even make their own caramel apples- yum!

The Little Farmer is located on n9438 Hwy 151 and is opened Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.