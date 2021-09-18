Fall festivities happening in Outagamie Co.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall season is nearly upon us, meaning pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and corn mazes are on the to-do list. Find out where you can fulfill that fall list in Outagamie County.

Harvest Hill Family Farm in Seymour is the perfect place to be if you’re looking for traditional and also different fall festivities. The family farm not only has a 12-acre corn maze, pumpkins and pumpkin painting, hayrides, a petting zoo, and a variety of yard games but also includes duck races!

Harvest Hill Family Farm is located at N9339 French Road and is opened only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families looking to pick their own apples should visit Hofacker’s Hillside Orchard in Appleton. This orchard not only features a variety of apples waiting to be picked but also offers a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and catered bakery items. In addition, on the weekends, the orchard also has haymow ziplining for people 5 years of age and older!

Hofacker’s Hillside Orchard is located at W3964 Wege Road and is opened Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple lovers should visit Bauers Apple Shed in Hortonville this fall season. Offering pick-your-own and pre-picked apples this apple shed is sure to cover all your bases.

Bauers Apple Shed is located at W7763 Wisconsin Avenue and is opened 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekdays, including Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Cuff Farms in Hortonville opens on September 25, with a wide variety of family-friendly fall activities. The Farm features pumpkin picking wagon rides, yummy apple cider donuts, and a large farm play area. Cuff Farms also hosts a variety of activities during the season including a Chicken Dinner in October showcasing the best of what our farm has to offer.

Cuff Farms is located on N2299 Ledge Hill Road and will be open on Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.