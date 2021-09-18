Fall festivities happening in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those seeking to enjoy a pumpkin patch, an apple orchard, or a tricky corn maze in the Winnebago County area are in luck! Many local businesses are already welcoming the fall season with all of those staple activities.

Don’t let the springtime name fool you, Petals & Plows GreenHouse, in Ripon is the perfect fall destination. Guests at Petals & Plows will be able to purchase pumpkins, gourds, perennials, trees, shrubs, and will even get to explore their giant corn maze! Petals & Plows also hosts a variety of fall activities, including a spooky “Corn Maze After Dark” event, so you won’t want to miss this.

Petals & Plows GreenHouse is located at 9129 Kaufman Road and is opened Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re specifically looking for delicious sweet or tart apples, Rasmussen’s Apple Acres in Oshkosh is the place for you. Rasmussen’s offers acres of apples ready for picking from now until mid-October. The orchard offers a variety of apples including McIntosh, Cortland, and Honeycrisp.

Rasmussen’s Apple Acres is located at 3871 WI-21 and is opened seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.