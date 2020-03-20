Fond du Lac bridal shop affected by restrictions

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) Many businesses are shutting down after Fond du Lac announced it was restricting non-essential services.

After surviving the Great Depression and a polio epidemic, Edith’s is succumbing to the coronavirus, well at least temporarily.

Some employees will have to file for unemployment during this closure, but others can still work from home.

Store owners say the decision to close was made before Fond du Lac’s public health announcement.

Tom Deitte, Edith’s store owner says, “even though it was a tough decision, it really wasn’t because once we thought about what could happen; it was easy. We knew we needed to do this.”

Edith’s say they plan to close until March 31, 2020, and then reevaluate, if necessary.