FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Crossing Police investigate reports of a gun being fired, one person injured

Fox Valley Regional News

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fox Crossing Police Department is currently investigating an alleged firing of a gun.

FCPD released word of this investigation on Tuesday, October 26.

On Saturday, October 23, Officers responded to the 2000 block of S. Oneida Street for reports of a person receiving gunshot wounds. According to Officials, Officers came into contact with two males. They were at a rental property of a business. One man was found with injuries consistent with those received from a firearm.

The injured man has since been released from the hospital. Law Enforcement explains that this active investigation at this time and cannot release any further details to the public.

Local Five will update this story when new information emerges.

