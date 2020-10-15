Free, drive-thru Covid-19 testing opens at Appleton North High School

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – A new and free drive thru Covid-19 testing site opened Thursday at Appleton North High School.

It’s aimed at alleviating congestion at a testing location in Oshkosh.

The National Guard is helping out with the testing that will continue through early December.

Anybody who is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or has been in contact with someone who tested positive is urged to get tested.

Walk up’s are alright, but they encourage pre-registration.

Experts say it’s not just about getting tested but choosing the right time to get tested. “So, if you’re named as a close contact, really the best time to get tested is about day five to seven,” explains Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton City Health Officer. “If they go too soon then it might give them the false sense of security that they’re not testing positive. But it might be that the viral load just isn’t large enough to be detected.” Entry to the Appleton North High School testing site is from Edgewood Drive.

Here are the dates and times:

October 15-17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 19-21 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 26-28 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 2-4 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 9-10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 16-18 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 23-25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

December 1-2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

December 7-9 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.