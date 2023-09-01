FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The 16 cameras at the Citgo AV Mart at 925 Racine Road in Fox Crossing are fortunately coming in handy for an unfortunate circumstance.

“It’s a quiet area, not a lot of action usually happens here,” Virender Singh, the owner’s son, said. “It feels like home here. Because we pretty much know all the customers.”

The people that they do not know are the four young men – possibly teenagers – who robbed the store and assaulted and punched Singh’s 67-year-old father in the face Sunday night.

“It was four people who came in, and they got physical,” Singh said. “That’s the first time that has happened.”

They have dealt with shoplifters over the course of their 22-year tenure at the store but never had been physically attacked.

“This whole thing has put a lot of stress and strain on the owners and the workers,” employee Ragwand Mann said.

The four suspects have not been caught, and the store and Fox Crossing Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing the criminals to justice.

“I feel really bad for the people because the owners are really nice, really nice people,” Morgan Burgett, a customer who has been going to the store three times a week for ten years, said.

The thieves stole $4,000 worth of vape cartridges and caused $3,000 in damages.

“They’ve always been really nice and always helped me out and helped everyone else out,” Burgett said. “Sad to see.”