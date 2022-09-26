OSHKOSH, WI (WFRV) – El Salvador-born musician Julio Reyes now calls the Fox Valley home. He is a full-time working musician who performs several shows a week and is looking to expand his tour beyond Wisconsin.

Local 5 News was fortunate to have Reyes live in the studio to talk about and play his original music during the annual Hispanic Heritage Special.

“We do a lot of different things. The thing about my band is we’re kind of Rubik’s cube. We do a lot of R&B, we do salsa and then jazz.”

Wisconsin is very much home for him.

But he values the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“When I came here to America it was a culture shock. The fact that I can still appreciate where I come from and have my heritage, even though I’ve adapted to American culture, is something I cherish.”

Reyes says the audiences like his combination of cultures. You can find him playing a gig in Wisconsin almost every night of the week.

But he also has his eyes on bigger gigs one day. And we get to say we knew him first!

Local 5 observes Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th-October 15th. This coincides with many of the national days of all the Spanish-speaking countries around the world.

Look for more features on weekdays on Local 5 News at 4.

The full half-hour special is also posted on this website.