Kaukauna community shocked following father’s arrest in February deaths

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — A close-knit community is reeling after police announced the arrest of Matthew Beyer in the February deaths of his two children, three-year-old Danielle and five-year-old William.

“I can’t understand,” Allee Roy of Kaukauna said. “And I guess that’s a good thing I don’t understand. Because that’s sick, you know?”

Roy was one of the Kaukauna community members who came together for a vigil in the weeks following the deaths of William and Danielle.

“As a mother and as a parent that kind of stuff doesn’t sit right,” she told Local 5 Friday, “and I felt like I had to do something.”

Now, she joins the community in confusion after Beyer’s arrest.

“When a parent does to their own child, it’s unimaginable,” Roy said. “How could someone do that?”

The mix of emotions comes after almost four months of waiting for answers.

“It was scary because we didn’t know what was happening,” Roy remembered, “like we didn’t know if there was someone out there doing something and it was always something kind of in the back of our minds.”

It’s a lot for this family-centered community to come to terms with.

“It hit really close to home, especially since it was here in Kaukauna,” Roy said. “One of my sons went to the same school, it’s tragic and it’s awful.”

Many questions remain, and more information is expected to come out after Beyer appears in Outagamie County Court.

For now, the community is focused on healing.

“I am glad that they are finally going to get some sort of justice,” Roy said, “and the family can try to- like how do you move on from that? But try to at least, like, get some sort of closure now.”