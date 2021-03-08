Lakewood woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt, arrested for 4th OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over a woman for not wearing a seatbelt near the North Park-N-Ride on US-41, who ended up arrested for her fourth OWI.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Nikki Beaber was arrested for her fourth operating while under the influence with a child, after the Trooper did a field sobriety test.

Three charges were given to Beaber, including:

OWI fourth offense with a minor

Bail jumping

Seatbelt violation

Beaber was booked into the Outagamie County Jail, according to authorities.

No further information is available, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.