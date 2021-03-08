FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Lakewood woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt, arrested for 4th OWI

Fox Valley Regional News

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over a woman for not wearing a seatbelt near the North Park-N-Ride on US-41, who ended up arrested for her fourth OWI.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Nikki Beaber was arrested for her fourth operating while under the influence with a child, after the Trooper did a field sobriety test.

Three charges were given to Beaber, including:

  • OWI fourth offense with a minor
  • Bail jumping
  • Seatbelt violation

Beaber was booked into the Outagamie County Jail, according to authorities.

No further information is available, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

