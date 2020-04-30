Local Golf Business in the Rough

After a lifetime spent helping golfers, a local golf legend find his business in the rough.

Bob Burns love of golf started even before he was a caddy for the late, great Arnold Palmer, but that event is what really put it into full swing.

The Bob Burns Golf Academy has been a staple in the Fox Valley for nearly five decades and was even named one of America’s Top 50 Stand-Alone Ranges*

Over the years all the local high schools have used his practice range and Burns, himself has given hundreds of golf lessons, free of charge to disabled veterans.

As a PGA Master Professional, Burns had made golf clubs for Bob Hope, Joe Montana and Mike Ditka, to name just a few.

While golf courses were recently allowed to open, driving ranges, like Burns’ business, must remain closed under Governor Tony Evers Safer at Home orders.

After struggling to keep his business afloat amid a series of health problems, Burns says the latest quarantine could mean the end of his business.

“If I have to go another month or two it’s over, ” Burns said. “We’re done here.”

Supporters have rallied around Burns to help keep his business open. Click here for more information and to find a link to a “gofundme” page set up for Bob Burns Golf.

*Source: Golf Range Association of America