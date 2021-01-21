MLK Day of Service in the Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) This is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to remember the civil rights icon with community service.

Washington, D.C. looked much different nearly 60 years ago during the march on Washington.

As time marches on some view Martin Luther King Jr.’s day as a day off but not in the Fox Cities.

Susan Vanden Heuvel, Executive Director with Volunteer Fox Cities says, “It is a national day of service that was done in 1994 by legislation so that it has become a national day of service so we are doing projects out in the day to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy.”

Volunteer Fox Cities is hosting a “day on” of service projects meant to reflect dr. Martin Luther King’s values of love and education.

Theresa Lehman volunteered and says, “I think today’s a day of giving back to the community in honoring MLK legacy is really important. I’m super excited to be a part of volunteer fox cities and the mystery mission. I’ve done one mystery mission before and it was super fun. A great way to engage with others throughout the community and just give back.”

Businesses in the Fox valley participated to spread Dr. King’s message of peace and unity

Jessica Micke says, “Miron has six core values and one of them is communities so out of that we have created a volunteer program and our whole purpose that is of that is to get our employees out

In the community engaged and what better day than mkl to really honor his legacy.”

Vanden Heuvel says, “That was part of Martin Luther King’s legacy, that it is a day on that we should be doing things together to support all of our communities and who we are.”

Organizers say nine businesses and more than 80 people participated in volunteer Fox Cities MLK’s day of service volunteer event.