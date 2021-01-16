New technology at Appleton International Airport makes travel air safer

TOWN OF GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) If you’re flying out of Appleton’s airport soon, get ready to encounter some new technology put in place by the TSA. Kris Schuller says the bottom line is improved security for airports and air travelers across the country.

At Appleton International Airport passengers like Paul Dragu are getting a first taste of state-of-the-art technology.

“It’s exponentially more convenient, that’s for sure,” said Dragu.

Designed to improve security and speed up the check-in process.

“This is the first time I’ve ever gone through, where I didn’t have to take all my stuff out and ruffle through my bag. They didn’t open my bag at all,” Dragu said.

TSA employees didn’t have to open his bag because of this new CT 3-D scanner, that lets them clearly see everything that is inside a carry-on bag.

“They can rotate your property 360 degrees. Being able to spin that item 360 degrees, we’re able to cut and slice through that as well and get a good look at the item,” said Frank Pipia from TSA.

TSA has also installed a new credential authentication unit or CAT at the security checkpoint entrance, where passengers are only allowed to pass after showing a proper ID. This system is set up to verify drivers licenses, passports or state IDs – to verify that person truly is who they say they are.

“This gives our travelers a more comfortable feeling about security like going through the airport,” said Hollie Raab, who works for Appleton International.

“TSA is always looking to make security better – we’re always staying ahead of the bad guys,” Pipia said.

Pipia says these systems went online this week and will soon be in place at all airports in the state. Investments in technology designed to help move passengers through the system quickly while keeping them safe.

“I understand why they’re doing what they’re doing,” Dragu said.

“We have to make sure you’re 100 percent clear or satisfied – before you get on that plane,” said Papia.

Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay was the first in the state to have the new CT 3-D technology installed.