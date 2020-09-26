No injuries, limited damage in Appleton dryer fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — No one was injured in a dryer fire in a mixed-use building on North Richmond St. in Appleton Friday afternoon.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 200 block of North Richmond St. for a report of a structure fire at around 3 p.m.

Smoke was visible from the back of the building, which is split between commercial use and apartment units.

Firefighters entered the building and found a dryer smoldering in the basement.

The appliance was removed from the building.

Fire officials say people inside of a commercial part of the building knocked down the blaze with a fire extinguisher before crews arrived.

Ventilation was conducted to remove smoke from the building.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined, but officials say damage was limited to the appliance and the building sustained minor smoke damage.

In a statement, Appleton Fire Officials noted that the quick action by one of the commercial tenants helped reduce damage to the building.