One year later: looking back at historic I-41 pile-up

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — One year after a 119-car pile-up that shut down I-41 for 15 hours, sent 71 to the hospital, and killed one person, Patrol Captail Lara Vendola-Messer of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office had one word to describe the scene.

“The best way I can describe it is massive,” she said. “That’s just really what it was.”

Vendola-Messer was one of the first responders at the scene.

“It just kept going and going and going,” she remembered, “and there were lots more vehicles than we ever thought could’ve been in one spot.”

Roads in the area were clear on Monday, a far cry from conditions a year earlier.

“The road would be completely clear for five, 10, 15 miles,” Vendola-Messer sai. “Then all of a sudden there was a whiteout and it was really, it was unusual.”

Officials say those unusual conditions were the cause of the historic pile-up.

“It was really almost 100-percent weather-related,” Vendola-Messer said.

She explained to Local 5 that a ground blizzard had thrown snow that had fallen a day earlier into the air, creating those whiteout conditions along I-41.

“The way the road’s designed, the terrain is designed, the open fields in that area just lent itself to these perfectly horrendous conditions,” Vendola-Messer said.

Several agencies responded to Wisconsin’s largest pile-up in state history.

“It was like five different ambulance services, six or seven fire departments, there were five or six law enforcement agencies, emergency management, State Patrol Regional Coordinators came, the Red Cross was there, five different tow companies were there,” Vendola-Messer recalled.

Those responding agencies walked away with lessons learned for future responses, and advice for anyone involved in a pile-up in the future.

“Stay in your vehicle and do the best that you can to just stay out of harm’s way,” Vendola-Messer said.

