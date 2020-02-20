Oshkosh Police Department aims to aid community with new Crisis Closet

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department has opened up a new resource to its officers, aimed at helping out those in need in the community.

“Oftentimes, police officers will see people in need, and it’s heartbreaking,” Officer Kate Mann explained.

The new “Crisis Community Closet” has opened up in an unlikely location: in the old Winnebago County Jail, above the police department.

“We wanted to have patrol officers to have access to items that people need, 24/7,” Officer Mann said.

The closet contains clothing, jackets, shoes, boots, gloves, hats, and food among other items, including car seats, in case an officer pulls over someone who says they cannot afford one.

“The officer can say, ‘Hey, wait a second, we have car seats that are available at the police department,'” Mann said.

Day or night, officers can take what they need for the public from the closet.

“If somebody has a tragedy going on, where there’s a fire in their house, there’s something happening where they lost everything in an accident, we can immediately get them what they need,” Chief Dean Smith said.

The Community Crisis Closet is run entirely on donations, including significant ones from Jake’s Diapers and Nolte’s.

The closet is accepting donations from the public.

New items can be dropped off at the Oshkosh Police Department, as well as monetary donations.