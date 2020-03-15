Oshkosh volunteers help the poor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) St. Jude the Apostle teamed up with Cross Catholic Outreach to help the hungry by packing more than 40,000 meals.

More than 60 volunteers put aside their concerns about COVID-19 to pack these lunches for the poor in developing countries.

Cross Catholic Outreach coordinator says, “I’m not gonna lie to you I was worried I didn’t think anyone was going to show up but like five minutes before the event began everybody just flooded.So it make my heart glad to see the community of Oshkosh really do care for people all around the world who desperately need them.. cause the children the families won’t be able to eat if they aren’t here packing the food.”

Nadia Hesse was one those volunteers who wanted to do something for others instead of herself.

“In the morning, my mom asked me if wanted to come here and help or go to the dance class at the Neenah YMCA. It took me while cause I don’t want to miss my class but I wanted to help the poor.”

An estimated 1 billion people go to bed hungry each night worldwide. In the poorest countries families sometimes go days without food and 16,000 children die every day from hunger related causes. This food packing event is a great opportunity for compassionate individuals to rally together to help fight hunger around the globe.

When the packing is complete Cross Catholic Outreach will ship the food to Catholic partners abroad to be distributed there to the hungry. You can see a food packing event in action.