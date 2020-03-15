1  of  20
Closings
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Christus Lutheran Church-Greenville First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Green Bay Elite Sports Hope Community Church - Shawano Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly Zion Lutheran Church-Appleton

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh volunteers help the poor

Fox Valley Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) St. Jude the Apostle teamed up with Cross Catholic Outreach to help the hungry by packing more than 40,000 meals.

More than 60 volunteers put aside their concerns about COVID-19 to pack these lunches for the poor in developing countries.

Cross Catholic Outreach coordinator says, “I’m not gonna lie to you I was worried I didn’t think anyone was going to show up but like five minutes before the event began everybody just flooded.So it make my heart glad to see the community of Oshkosh really do care for people all around the world who desperately need them.. cause the children the families won’t be able to eat if they aren’t here packing the food.”

Nadia Hesse was one those volunteers who wanted to do something for others instead of herself.
“In the morning, my mom asked me if wanted to come here and help or go to the dance class at the Neenah YMCA. It took me while cause I don’t want to miss my class but I wanted to help the poor.”

An estimated 1 billion people go to bed hungry each night worldwide. In the poorest countries families sometimes go days without food and 16,000 children die every day from hunger related causes. This food packing event is a great opportunity for compassionate individuals to rally together to help fight hunger around the globe.

When the packing is complete Cross Catholic Outreach will ship the food to Catholic partners abroad to be distributed there to the hungry. You can see a food packing event in action.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"