Primary election in Appleton went ‘smoothly’ after decision to keep all poll locations open

1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Primary election in Appleton went ‘smoothly’ after decision to keep all poll locations open

Fox Valley Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s primary election was still held on Tuesday despite a ‘Safer at Home’ order from Governor Tony Evers. While some cities struggled to get voters in and out quickly due to a variety of issues, Appleton reportedly had little trouble.

“I think in relative terms, it went off very smoothly,” said Mayor Tim Hanna during his Community Update with Local 5 This Morning.

The city made the decision to keep all 15 of their polling locations open, while some cities consolidated their locations due to fear of the Covid-19 virus spreading.

“We just felt like we’re putting people more at risk by consolidating polling places and having them all congregated in one spot and wait,” Hanna said. “Most people I talked to [in Appleton] were in and out in less than 10 minutes.”

Appleton also didn’t seem to struggle with having poll workers on hand. While some cities across the state had workers drop out from volunteering due to the pandemic, Appleton was able to meet their needs for the most part.

“We put the word out to city employees and they really stepped up,” Hanna said. “We did have some additional help from the National Guard. At one point we were looking for about 70 some workers. Ideally, we wanted five at each location, so that would be 75 – and we were pretty close.”

Hanna was outspoken about either postponing the election to a later date, or having it done completely through the mail due to the Coronavirus. He says while the state government has been encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus, it didn’t make sense to then encourage people to hit the polls to cast their ballot.

“I think it was very hypocritical,” he said. “It’s a sad commentary on the state of partisan politics in our state, and it’s just really sad.”

Mayor Hanna’s last day in office is on Tuesday, April 21st. The city’s next mayor, either Jake Woodford or James Clemens, will be sworn in that evening. The state is still awaiting the results from the election which is scheduled to be released on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"