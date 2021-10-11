Purple porch project in the fourth year to raise awareness and money in the fight against domestic violence

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – Harbor House is asking businesses and homes to keep a purple light shining on their front porch this month.

The Purple Porch Project hopes to spur difficult conversations about the prevalence of domestic violence in our community.

Outagamie County is partnering with Appleton’s Harbor House to once again shine a light on the problems and the solutions.

“By talking about it, by making it visible, we tell the community this is an issue that’s not going away,” explains Erin Quesnell who is a crisis and shelter advocate at Harbor House. “We need to be able to support victims and we can’t do that if we’re not going to allow the space for them to talk about it.”

Harbor House reduced its capacity to half last year during the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, it’s at capacity and can’t reduce its numbers. The need is just too great.

“Covid, of course, has been spiking again but we’ve recognized that we can’t afford to go back to operating at half capacity,” Quesnell said. “The need is that big for those seeking shelter and we need to be able to have this space open and available to those who need a safe space.”

Harbor House has lighting kits for people who want to participate in the Purple Porch Project.

All the money will go directly back into supporting Harbor House.

According to local experts, 1 in 7 people in our community is impacted daily by domestic abuse.

Harbor House is the only shelter solely committed to domestic violence in Outagamie and Calumet Counties.