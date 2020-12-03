Saving Paws Holding Fill the Van Event Saturday to Restock Shelves

Many non-profit organizations have had to cancel their major fundraisers due to the pandemic.

That includes Saving Paws Animal Rescue in Appleton.

They organization had to cancel it’s biggest fundraiser this year. Donations are down and their shelves are low.

They are having a Fill the Van event to collect much needed supplies to help them provide for the animals in their care.

they will have their van outside of Pet Supplies Plus in Appleton, 702 W Northland Ave Appleton on Saturday, December 5th from 11 AM to 4PM.

Anyone wishing to bring in food or supplies can drop them off.

Their wish list includes: Both dry and canned cat and dog food, scoopable cat litter, toys, collars and leashes, nylabone type dog chews, extra large puppy pads, paper towels, laundry and dishwasher detergent, gift cards to Fleet Farm and pet supply stores.

Glenda Stadler the co-director for the rescue joined us for a zoom interview on Local 5 News at Noon to tell us about Their Fill the Van fundraiser coming up this Saturday.

They are also looking for monetary donations. They had some big expenses this last 2 months with emergency vet care. They just recently had a puppy that needed to have part of her intestines removed and another that has aspiration pneumonia those expenses alone were almost $10K. They also have a female cat that had crystals and a kitten that needed to have her eye removed, those expenses were around $8K.

The shelter can use monetary donations for cases like these and to help replenish the medical fund for future needs. You can donate through paypal on our website at www.savingpaws.com, if you click on the donate button it will take you directly to paypal. You can also mail in a donation to Saving Paws Animal Rescue, PO Box 362, Appleton WI 54912. If you would like to drop off a donation you can email info@savingpaws.com to set up an appointment.