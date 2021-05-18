VIDEO DIARY: Street Cred in Appleton

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – For 24 years Tim Hanna was mayor of Appleton, Wisconsin.

His passion to serve his community remains as strong as ever.

You see while trying to turn a story on how Appleton has positioned itself to emerge from the pandemic, I decided with lingering Covid-19 restrictions to interview Hanna outdoors.

I picked College Avenue just feet from City Hall where he worked for decades and long before that would visit Santa as a kid when the same building was Prange’s Department Store.

“I would visit Santa, believe it or not, in the same space that became my office as mayor,” Hanna told me. “So, the function was pretty much the same. People thought they were visiting Santa where they had long lists.”

Hanna also loved to host school children who would visit city hall and answer their questions about life in public office.

Turns out one of those students, Jake Woodford, would go on to serve as mayor himself and had a covid safe elbow bump to greet his Hanna on the streets along College Avenue.

