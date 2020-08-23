Volunteers tackle more than 60 sites for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Clean-up

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) — Volunteers picked up litter at more than 60 sites during Saturday’s Fox-Wolf Watershed clean-up.

The annual event usually takes place in the Spring, but was pushed to August this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Participants told Local 5 that they’ve watched the event grow over the years.

“It’s fun to get together, it’s fun to meet new people, we are meeting new people every year,” Site Leader Darcie Morin. “There’s more and more people that come and join. This year was a little bit low on volunteers, but that’s just because we pushed it back, so I think next year is going to be a really great turnout.”

The clean-up sites spanned from Green Bay to Fond du Lac.