GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Our veterans, police and first responders have done a lot in our community and throughout the country to keep us safe. Proko Wall Funeral Home will be recognizing their sacrifices with a ceremony on Saturday, September 7th at Josten Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peggy George stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about why the funeral home is hosting this event, and the importance of thanking those who have given back so much.