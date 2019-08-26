From Total Loss to an “Udder” Miracle

BRANDON, Wisc. (WFRV)

Northeastern Wisconsin is having a relatively beautiful end to August weatherwise, so it’s hard to think, just one year ago, a tornado with 100 plus mile an hour winds carved a path of destruction throughout Brandon.

The Pebble Knolls Dairy Farm held its reopening after an EF1 tornado leveled the dairy farm on August 28, 2018.

The Wetzel family, along with lots of neighbors and neighboring dairy farms, officially reopened for business.

Now that the Pebble Knolls Dairy Farm is in full operation, guests could enjoy all things dairy…like a glass of milk, ice cream, and ice cream sandwiches.

The Wetzel family also displayed pictures of the devastation and rebuilding of their farm.

The Wetzel’s credit the community as being the linchpin to keeping the farm pumping after the devastation.

“The day of the tornado everyone was here helping clean up and load up our animals and food started arriving, bottles of water, just so much support,” said Danielle Wetzel.

No one died in the 2018 tornado and the Wetzel’s only lost six cows.

Also, all of the workers returned to the Pebble Knolls Dairy Farm.

Their new location is larger which eliminated overcrowding for the cows.