GB Police ask drivers to use caution as kids prepare to head back to school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Police Chief Andrew Smith was on Local 5 This Morning for his bi-weekly Community Update to talk about a number of stories happening in Titletown.

Courtney Roznowski, 31, is a Green Bay Southwest High School employee and is accused of repeated sexual assault of the same child and sexual assault of a student by school staff. The 16-year-old male student involved admitted to having sex with Roznowski on two separate occasions.

“Obviously those accusations are wildly inappropriate,” Smith said. “Charges have been filed. We’re still finishing up the investigation and obviously we have to see how the court case pans out. It’s something we see across the country from time to time, and here it is in Green Bay.”

Roznowski will appear in court again in two weeks.

The city saw two separate shootings in two days. The first on Monday at the intersection of N. Irwin Avenue and Cherry Street, the second on Tuesday at Kennedy Park.

“That’s unbelievable for Green Bay,” Smith said. “We had about 13 incidents where people shot rounds in the City of Green Bay this past year. Most of those are people shooting in the air, shooting at the ground or shooting at someone’s car. Very seldom do we have people shooting at each other, and here we have two in two days.”

Police are still searching for suspects involved in those shootings.

There’s only a few weeks left until the kids head back to school, and Smith said his officers are ready.

“The first day of school, every school will have a police officer there,” Smith said. “We really help encourage drivers to drive carefully, especially in those pre-school and after school hours.”

