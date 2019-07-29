Get Your Rear in Gear 5K run/1.5-mile walk, an event held through the Colon Cancer Coalition.

The run/walk is designed to aid colon cancer prevention, raise awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment options, and promote healthy living.

Money raised for colon cancer awareness as part of the event will stay within our community.

Registration is required and includes refreshments, tech shirts and medals for winners in each age group.

The Get Your Rear in Gear event will be held Saturday, August 3. The kid’s fun run will take place at 8:30 a.m. with the timed 5K beginning at 9 a.m.

A 1.5-mile walk is also available and will begin after the 5K run.

Early registration is encouraged, fees will vary depending on registration date.

Survivors receive FREE REGISTRATION. Click here for more information.